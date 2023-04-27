Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 709.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2023 up 200.93% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.27 crore in March 2023 up 85.71% from Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022.