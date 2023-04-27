 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 709.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2023 up 200.93% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.27 crore in March 2023 up 85.71% from Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022.

Shoppers Stop
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 916.48 1,131.71 709.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 916.48 1,131.71 709.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 514.74 784.05 412.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.02 -114.74 12.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.54 88.58 75.40
Depreciation 104.44 99.88 92.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.12 161.72 132.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.62 112.22 -16.00
Other Income 22.21 24.38 19.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.83 136.60 3.81
Interest 55.12 51.50 52.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.71 85.10 -49.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.71 85.10 -49.00
Tax 3.46 23.04 -32.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.25 62.06 -16.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.25 62.06 -16.10
Equity Share Capital 54.83 54.83 54.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 5.66 -1.47
Diluted EPS 1.47 5.60 -1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 5.66 -1.47
Diluted EPS 1.47 5.60 -1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited