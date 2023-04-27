English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 709.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2023 up 200.93% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.27 crore in March 2023 up 85.71% from Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022.

    Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2022.

    Shoppers Stop shares closed at 617.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.

    Shoppers Stop
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations916.481,131.71709.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations916.481,131.71709.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods514.74784.05412.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.02-114.7412.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.5488.5875.40
    Depreciation104.4499.8892.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.12161.72132.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.62112.22-16.00
    Other Income22.2124.3819.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.83136.603.81
    Interest55.1251.5052.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.7185.10-49.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.7185.10-49.00
    Tax3.4623.04-32.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2562.06-16.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2562.06-16.10
    Equity Share Capital54.8354.8354.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.485.66-1.47
    Diluted EPS1.475.60-1.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.485.66-1.47
    Diluted EPS1.475.60-1.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Shoppers Stop
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am