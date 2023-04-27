Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.48 crore in March 2023 up 29.1% from Rs. 709.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2023 up 200.93% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.27 crore in March 2023 up 85.71% from Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2022.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 617.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.