Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.88 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.88 crore in March 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 671.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022 up 56.59% from Rs. 37.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 116.23 crore in March 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 540.75 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.31% returns over the last 6 months and 179.39% over the last 12 months.