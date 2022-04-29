 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.88 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 709.88 crore in March 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 671.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022 up 56.59% from Rs. 37.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 116.23 crore in March 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 540.75 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.31% returns over the last 6 months and 179.39% over the last 12 months.

Shoppers Stop
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 709.88 951.25 671.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 709.88 951.25 671.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 412.88 701.96 246.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.10 -137.35 150.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.40 68.16 62.22
Depreciation 92.72 81.19 90.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.78 135.56 117.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.00 101.73 5.01
Other Income 19.81 14.57 20.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.81 116.30 25.68
Interest 52.81 49.73 50.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.00 66.57 -24.83
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.40
P/L Before Tax -49.00 66.57 -37.23
Tax -32.90 16.39 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.10 50.18 -37.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.10 50.18 -37.09
Equity Share Capital 54.76 54.74 54.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 4.58 -3.39
Diluted EPS -1.47 4.58 -3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 4.58 -3.39
Diluted EPS -1.47 4.58 -3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Shoppers Stop
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.