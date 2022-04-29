Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.88 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:
Net Sales at Rs 709.88 crore in March 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 671.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022 up 56.59% from Rs. 37.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.53 crore in March 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 116.23 crore in March 2021.
Shoppers Stop shares closed at 540.75 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.31% returns over the last 6 months and 179.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shoppers Stop
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|709.88
|951.25
|671.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|709.88
|951.25
|671.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|412.88
|701.96
|246.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.10
|-137.35
|150.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|75.40
|68.16
|62.22
|Depreciation
|92.72
|81.19
|90.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.78
|135.56
|117.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.00
|101.73
|5.01
|Other Income
|19.81
|14.57
|20.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.81
|116.30
|25.68
|Interest
|52.81
|49.73
|50.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.00
|66.57
|-24.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-12.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.00
|66.57
|-37.23
|Tax
|-32.90
|16.39
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.10
|50.18
|-37.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.10
|50.18
|-37.09
|Equity Share Capital
|54.76
|54.74
|54.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|4.58
|-3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|4.58
|-3.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|4.58
|-3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|4.58
|-3.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited