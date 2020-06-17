Shoppers Stop Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 709.17 crore, down 10.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.17 crore in March 2020 down 10.35% from Rs. 791.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.78 crore in March 2020 down 1259.35% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.94 crore in March 2020 up 28.79% from Rs. 64.40 crore in March 2019.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 177.60 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.80% over the last 12 months.