    Shoppers Stop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 981.55 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 981.55 crore in June 2023 up 4.21% from Rs. 941.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2023 down 34.44% from Rs. 22.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.54 crore in June 2023 up 6.86% from Rs. 168.02 crore in June 2022.

    Shoppers Stop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2022.

    Shoppers Stop shares closed at 763.45 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.

    Shoppers Stop
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations981.55916.48941.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations981.55916.48941.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods564.29514.74665.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.096.02-120.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.5590.5482.88
    Depreciation105.00104.4484.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.33148.12152.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2952.6277.86
    Other Income7.2522.215.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.5474.8383.46
    Interest54.1155.1251.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4319.7132.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4319.7132.33
    Tax5.493.469.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9416.2522.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9416.2522.79
    Equity Share Capital54.8354.8354.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.482.08
    Diluted EPS1.351.472.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.482.08
    Diluted EPS1.351.472.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

