Shoppers Stop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 941.93 crore, up 368.44% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 941.93 crore in June 2022 up 368.44% from Rs. 201.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.79 crore in June 2022 up 119.36% from Rs. 117.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.02 crore in June 2022 up 12438.81% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.77 in June 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 550.95 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.68% returns over the last 6 months and 122.07% over the last 12 months.

Shoppers Stop
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 941.93 709.88 201.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 941.93 709.88 201.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 665.07 412.88 131.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -120.56 12.10 -8.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.88 75.40 62.37
Depreciation 84.56 92.72 87.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.12 132.78 78.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.86 -16.00 -150.56
Other Income 5.60 19.81 64.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.46 3.81 -86.46
Interest 51.13 52.81 50.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.33 -49.00 -137.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -15.00
P/L Before Tax 32.33 -49.00 -152.30
Tax 9.54 -32.90 -34.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.79 -16.10 -117.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.79 -16.10 -117.74
Equity Share Capital 54.76 54.76 54.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 -1.47 -10.77
Diluted EPS 2.07 -1.47 -10.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 -1.47 -10.77
Diluted EPS 2.07 -1.47 -10.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
