Shoppers Stop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 941.93 crore, up 368.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.93 crore in June 2022 up 368.44% from Rs. 201.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.79 crore in June 2022 up 119.36% from Rs. 117.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.02 crore in June 2022 up 12438.81% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.77 in June 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 550.95 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.68% returns over the last 6 months and 122.07% over the last 12 months.