Shoppers Stop Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.08 crore, up 272.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.08 crore in June 2021 up 272.92% from Rs. 53.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.74 crore in June 2021 down 2.26% from Rs. 115.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021 down 17.28% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 242.20 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.70% returns over the last 6 months and 70.20% over the last 12 months.