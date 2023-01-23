Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.71 crore, up 18.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:Net Sales at Rs 1,131.71 crore in December 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 951.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.06 crore in December 2022 up 23.67% from Rs. 50.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.48 crore in December 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 197.49 crore in December 2021.
Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.58 in December 2021.
|Shoppers Stop shares closed at 677.40 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 80.02% over the last 12 months.
|Shoppers Stop
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,131.71
|1,008.24
|951.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,131.71
|1,008.24
|951.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|784.05
|842.37
|701.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-114.74
|-249.51
|-137.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|88.58
|87.26
|68.16
|Depreciation
|99.88
|92.72
|81.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|161.72
|160.93
|135.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.22
|74.47
|101.73
|Other Income
|24.38
|3.88
|14.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.60
|78.35
|116.30
|Interest
|51.50
|51.40
|49.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|85.10
|26.95
|66.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|85.10
|24.95
|66.57
|Tax
|23.04
|6.81
|16.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|62.06
|18.14
|50.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|62.06
|18.14
|50.18
|Equity Share Capital
|54.83
|54.79
|54.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.66
|1.67
|4.58
|Diluted EPS
|5.60
|1.66
|4.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.66
|1.66
|4.58
|Diluted EPS
|5.60
|1.66
|4.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited