Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.71 crore, up 18.97% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,131.71 1,008.24 951.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,131.71 1,008.24 951.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 784.05 842.37 701.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -114.74 -249.51 -137.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 88.58 87.26 68.16 Depreciation 99.88 92.72 81.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 161.72 160.93 135.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.22 74.47 101.73 Other Income 24.38 3.88 14.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.60 78.35 116.30 Interest 51.50 51.40 49.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.10 26.95 66.57 Exceptional Items -- -2.00 -- P/L Before Tax 85.10 24.95 66.57 Tax 23.04 6.81 16.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.06 18.14 50.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.06 18.14 50.18 Equity Share Capital 54.83 54.79 54.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.66 1.67 4.58 Diluted EPS 5.60 1.66 4.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.66 1.66 4.58 Diluted EPS 5.60 1.66 4.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited