Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.71 crore, up 18.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:Net Sales at Rs 1,131.71 crore in December 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 951.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.06 crore in December 2022 up 23.67% from Rs. 50.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.48 crore in December 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 197.49 crore in December 2021.
Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.58 in December 2021. Shoppers Stop shares closed at 677.40 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 80.02% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,131.711,008.24951.25
Total Income From Operations1,131.711,008.24951.25
EXPENDITURE
Purchase of Traded Goods784.05842.37701.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-114.74-249.51-137.35
Employees Cost88.5887.2668.16
Depreciation99.8892.7281.19
Other Expenses161.72160.93135.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.2274.47101.73
Other Income24.383.8814.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.6078.35116.30
Interest51.5051.4049.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.1026.9566.57
Exceptional Items---2.00--
P/L Before Tax85.1024.9566.57
Tax23.046.8116.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.0618.1450.18
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.0618.1450.18
Equity Share Capital54.8354.7954.74
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.661.674.58
Diluted EPS5.601.664.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.661.664.58
Diluted EPS5.601.664.58
Public Share Holding
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 10:44 pm