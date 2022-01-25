Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 951.25 crore, up 34.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.25 crore in December 2021 up 34.43% from Rs. 707.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.18 crore in December 2021 up 342.3% from Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.49 crore in December 2021 up 56.85% from Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2020.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2020.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 376.30 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 87.21% over the last 12 months.