Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 707.60 crore, down 28.82% Y-o-Y

January 18, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 707.60 crore in December 2020 down 28.82% from Rs. 994.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2020 down 296.74% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2020 down 38.3% from Rs. 204.08 crore in December 2019.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 206.70 on January 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.08% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations707.60292.42994.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations707.60292.42994.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods390.25-37.33653.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.41234.77-82.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.0154.4584.44
Depreciation100.3094.1193.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses112.0175.24141.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.38-128.82104.09
Other Income30.9963.086.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.61-65.74110.69
Interest53.5460.7347.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.93-126.4762.92
Exceptional Items---10.00--
P/L Before Tax-27.93-136.4762.92
Tax-7.22-34.1968.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.71-102.28-5.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.71-102.28-5.22
Equity Share Capital54.6944.0044.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.26-11.62-0.59
Diluted EPS-2.26-11.62-0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.26-11.62-0.59
Diluted EPS-2.26-11.62-0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Shoppers Stop
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:00 am

