Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 707.60 crore, down 28.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.60 crore in December 2020 down 28.82% from Rs. 994.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2020 down 296.74% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2020 down 38.3% from Rs. 204.08 crore in December 2019.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 206.70 on January 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.08% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.