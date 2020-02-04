Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 994.06 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 994.06 crore in December 2019 down 0.51% from Rs. 999.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019 down 111.78% from Rs. 44.32 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.08 crore in December 2019 up 103.98% from Rs. 100.05 crore in December 2018.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 410.85 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.