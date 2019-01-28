Shoppers Stop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 999.15 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 999.15 crore in December 2018 up 3.73% from Rs. 963.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.32 crore in December 2018 up 171.15% from Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.05 crore in December 2018 up 20.95% from Rs. 82.72 crore in December 2017.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2017.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 517.00 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.15% over the last 12 months.