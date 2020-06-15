App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shoppers Stop reports Rs 127 crore loss for March quarter

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 724.38 crore during the period under review from Rs 812.65 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on its operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19.



For the 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 142.02 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 64.97 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 3,463.88 crore during the period as against Rs 3,577.93 crore in 2018-19.

"This year and particularly this quarter have been unprecedented due to the impact of COVID-19," Shoppers Stop  MD and CEO Rajiv Suri said.

The year started with an exceptional pace of expansion and growth but closed on a sombre note as the world faced a one-of- its-kind crisis in the outbreak of COVID-19, he added.

"The complete lockdown in March impacted the quarter  performance as the full chain of 252 stores were shut down whilst all fixed costs remained in the books," Suri said.

The company added 11 department stores 22 beauty stores and five airport oytlets doors during this year, investing Rs 212 crore from its internal accruals to set us up for exponential growth in the coming years, he added.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shoppers Stop

