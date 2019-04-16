Shoppers Stop Q4 PAT may dip 10.4% YoY to Rs. 18.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Shoppers Stop to report net profit at Rs. 18.6 crore down 10.4% year-on-year (down 58% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 886.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 57.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.