you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shoppers Stop Q4 PAT may dip 10.4% YoY to Rs. 18.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 886.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Shoppers Stop to report net profit at Rs. 18.6 crore down 10.4% year-on-year (down 58% quarter-on-quarter).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 57.6 crore.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 57.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 16, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Retail #Shoppers Stop

