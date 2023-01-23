English
    Shoppers Stop Q3 net profit falls 19% to Rs 63 crore

    Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,137.07 crore as against Rs 958.11 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
    Shoppers Stop had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

    Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported an 18.86 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.74 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

    Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,137.07 crore as against Rs 958.11 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

    Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 1,075.66 crore as compared to Rs 905.14 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, the company said.