MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shoppers Stop Q2 net loss at Rs 3.68 crore; sales up two-fold to Rs 642 crore

Revenue from operations rose over two-fold to Rs 642.07 crore from Rs 296.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 3.68 crore for the September quarter, helped by a comeback in sales.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 97.70 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose over two-fold to Rs 642.07 crore from Rs 296.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 714.25 crore, up 45.06 per cent from Rs 492.36 crore earlier.

Shoppers Stop MD & CEO Venu Nair said, "The demand postponement triggered by the second wave of the pandemic witnessed a strong comeback in Q2."

Close

Related stories

"While July was muted with multiple lockdowns and Maharashtra completely closed, August and September witnessed a sharp recovery. Our sales more than doubled and EBITDA quadrupled against last year," he noted.

Moreover, the festive sales have been extremely reassuring, he said, adding sales recovered more than 100 per cent in East, followed by North.

"Our performance has been very good across all segments, with Omni, Private and Beauty outperforming. We have witnessed a strong volume growth of 59 per cent (overall value growth of 90 per cent), primarily led by apparel," he said.

During the July-September quarter, sales from omni-channel grew by 103 per cent.

"Omni Channel contribution sustained at 8 per cent, despite stores opening in Q2. This reflects the strong trust amongst digitally savvy young customers with Shoppers Stop.

"Our investments continue to be higher In Omni, as we believe it enhances availability, drive sales & traffic, and integrate digital touchpoints," he added.

Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 280.55 on BSE, down 0.76 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Results #Shoppers Stop Ltd
first published: Oct 20, 2021 10:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.