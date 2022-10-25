Shoppers Stop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.74 crore, up 57.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.74 crore in September 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 642.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2022 up 552.51% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.13 crore in September 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 139.88 crore in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 774.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.14% returns over the last 6 months and 118.53% over the last 12 months.