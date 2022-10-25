 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoppers Stop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.74 crore, up 57.73% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.74 crore in September 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 642.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2022 up 552.51% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.13 crore in September 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 139.88 crore in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 774.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.14% returns over the last 6 months and 118.53% over the last 12 months.

Shoppers Stop
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,012.74 948.44 642.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,012.74 948.44 642.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 842.31 665.07 417.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -249.51 -120.56 -25.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.26 82.88 64.98
Depreciation 92.72 84.56 91.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.44 158.55 112.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.52 77.94 -19.50
Other Income 3.89 5.56 67.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.41 83.50 48.06
Interest 51.40 51.13 52.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.01 32.37 -4.62
Exceptional Items -2.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.01 32.37 -4.62
Tax 6.81 9.54 -1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.20 22.83 -3.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.20 22.83 -3.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.20 22.83 -3.58
Equity Share Capital 54.79 54.76 54.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 2.08 -0.33
Diluted EPS 1.48 2.07 -0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 2.08 -0.33
Diluted EPS 1.48 2.07 -0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
