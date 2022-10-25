English
    Shoppers Stop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.74 crore, up 57.73% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,012.74 crore in September 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 642.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2022 up 552.51% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.13 crore in September 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 139.88 crore in September 2021.

    Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

    Shoppers Stop shares closed at 774.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.14% returns over the last 6 months and 118.53% over the last 12 months.

    Shoppers Stop
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,012.74948.44642.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,012.74948.44642.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods842.31665.07417.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-249.51-120.56-25.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.2682.8864.98
    Depreciation92.7284.5691.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.44158.55112.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.5277.94-19.50
    Other Income3.895.5667.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.4183.5048.06
    Interest51.4051.1352.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0132.37-4.62
    Exceptional Items-2.00----
    P/L Before Tax23.0132.37-4.62
    Tax6.819.54-1.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2022.83-3.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2022.83-3.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2022.83-3.58
    Equity Share Capital54.7954.7654.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.502.08-0.33
    Diluted EPS1.482.07-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.08-0.33
    Diluted EPS1.482.07-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Shoppers Stop
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
