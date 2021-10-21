Shoppers Stop Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 642.07 crore, up 116.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.07 crore in September 2021 up 116.2% from Rs. 296.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021 up 96.34% from Rs. 97.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.88 crore in September 2021 up 452.01% from Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2020.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 280.60 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.68% returns over the last 6 months and 65.35% over the last 12 months.