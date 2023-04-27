 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 923.90 crore, up 29.52% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:Net Sales at Rs 923.90 crore in March 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 713.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in March 2023 up 189.97% from Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.64 crore in March 2023 up 81.95% from Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022.
Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022. Shoppers Stop shares closed at 617.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.
Shoppers Stop
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations923.901,137.07713.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations923.901,137.07713.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods525.39791.61412.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.34-122.5912.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost93.0789.1075.40
Depreciation104.4899.8892.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses154.05166.16136.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.25112.91-16.48
Other Income22.9124.3721.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.16137.284.91
Interest55.1351.5052.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0385.78-47.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.0385.78-47.90
Tax3.7723.04-32.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2662.74-15.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2662.74-15.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2662.74-15.85
Equity Share Capital54.8354.8354.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.305.72-1.45
Diluted EPS1.295.66-1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.305.72-1.45
Diluted EPS1.295.66-1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

