Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 923.90 crore, up 29.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:Net Sales at Rs 923.90 crore in March 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 713.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in March 2023 up 189.97% from Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.64 crore in March 2023 up 81.95% from Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022.
Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.
|Shoppers Stop shares closed at 617.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.
|Shoppers Stop
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|923.90
|1,137.07
|713.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|923.90
|1,137.07
|713.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|525.39
|791.61
|412.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.34
|-122.59
|12.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.07
|89.10
|75.40
|Depreciation
|104.48
|99.88
|92.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|154.05
|166.16
|136.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.25
|112.91
|-16.48
|Other Income
|22.91
|24.37
|21.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.16
|137.28
|4.91
|Interest
|55.13
|51.50
|52.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.03
|85.78
|-47.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.03
|85.78
|-47.90
|Tax
|3.77
|23.04
|-32.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.26
|62.74
|-15.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.26
|62.74
|-15.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.26
|62.74
|-15.85
|Equity Share Capital
|54.83
|54.83
|54.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.30
|5.72
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|5.66
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.30
|5.72
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|5.66
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited