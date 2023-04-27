Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 923.90 crore, up 29.52% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 923.90 1,137.07 713.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 923.90 1,137.07 713.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 525.39 791.61 412.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.34 -122.59 12.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.07 89.10 75.40 Depreciation 104.48 99.88 92.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 154.05 166.16 136.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.25 112.91 -16.48 Other Income 22.91 24.37 21.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.16 137.28 4.91 Interest 55.13 51.50 52.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.03 85.78 -47.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.03 85.78 -47.90 Tax 3.77 23.04 -32.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.26 62.74 -15.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.26 62.74 -15.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.85 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.26 62.74 -15.85 Equity Share Capital 54.83 54.83 54.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 5.72 -1.45 Diluted EPS 1.29 5.66 -1.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.30 5.72 -1.45 Diluted EPS 1.29 5.66 -1.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited