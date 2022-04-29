Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.34 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:
Net Sales at Rs 713.34 crore in March 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 680.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022 down 17.99% from Rs. 119.04 crore in March 2021.
Shoppers Stop shares closed at 540.85 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.60% returns over the last 6 months and 179.51% over the last 12 months.
|Shoppers Stop
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|713.34
|958.11
|680.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|713.34
|958.11
|680.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|412.86
|701.94
|247.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.10
|-137.35
|152.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|75.40
|68.15
|63.37
|Depreciation
|92.72
|81.19
|92.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.74
|141.48
|121.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.48
|102.70
|2.76
|Other Income
|21.39
|14.54
|24.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.91
|117.24
|27.00
|Interest
|52.81
|49.73
|51.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-47.90
|67.51
|-24.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|26.93
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.90
|94.44
|-24.24
|Tax
|-32.90
|16.39
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.00
|78.05
|-24.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.00
|78.05
|-24.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.85
|-0.73
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.85
|77.32
|-24.10
|Equity Share Capital
|54.76
|54.74
|54.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|7.06
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|7.05
|-2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|7.06
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|7.05
|-2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited