Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.34 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 713.34 crore in March 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 680.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022 down 17.99% from Rs. 119.04 crore in March 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 540.85 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.60% returns over the last 6 months and 179.51% over the last 12 months.

Shoppers Stop
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 713.34 958.11 680.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 713.34 958.11 680.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 412.86 701.94 247.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.10 -137.35 152.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.40 68.15 63.37
Depreciation 92.72 81.19 92.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.74 141.48 121.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.48 102.70 2.76
Other Income 21.39 14.54 24.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.91 117.24 27.00
Interest 52.81 49.73 51.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -47.90 67.51 -24.24
Exceptional Items -- 26.93 --
P/L Before Tax -47.90 94.44 -24.24
Tax -32.90 16.39 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.00 78.05 -24.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.00 78.05 -24.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.85 -0.73 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.85 77.32 -24.10
Equity Share Capital 54.76 54.74 54.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 7.06 -2.20
Diluted EPS -1.44 7.05 -2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 7.06 -2.20
Diluted EPS -1.44 7.05 -2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
