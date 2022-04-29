Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.34 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 713.34 crore in March 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 680.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022 down 17.99% from Rs. 119.04 crore in March 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 540.85 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.60% returns over the last 6 months and 179.51% over the last 12 months.