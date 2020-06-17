Shoppers Stop Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 724.38 crore, down 10.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.38 crore in March 2020 down 10.86% from Rs. 812.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 127.22 crore in March 2020 down 2085.36% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.85 crore in March 2020 up 30.91% from Rs. 63.29 crore in March 2019.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 177.60 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.80% over the last 12 months.