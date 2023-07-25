Shoppers Stop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 993.61 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 993.61 crore in June 2023 up 4.76% from Rs. 948.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2023 down 36.53% from Rs. 22.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.15 crore in June 2023 up 6.6% from Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2022.

Shoppers Stop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2022.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 763.45 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.