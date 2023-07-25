English
    Shoppers Stop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 993.61 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 993.61 crore in June 2023 up 4.76% from Rs. 948.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2023 down 36.53% from Rs. 22.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.15 crore in June 2023 up 6.6% from Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2022.

    Shoppers Stop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2022.

    Shoppers Stop shares closed at 763.45 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.

    Shoppers Stop
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations993.61923.90948.44
    Total Income From Operations993.61923.90948.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Purchase of Traded Goods582.60525.39665.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.22-3.34-120.56
    Employees Cost98.4893.0782.88
    Depreciation105.03104.4884.56
    Other Expenses153.89154.05158.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.8350.2577.94
    Other Income7.2922.915.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.1273.1683.50
    Interest54.1455.1351.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9818.0332.37
    P/L Before Tax19.9818.0332.37
    Tax5.493.779.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4914.2622.83
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4914.2622.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.4914.2622.83
    Equity Share Capital54.8354.8354.76
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.302.08
    Diluted EPS1.311.292.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.302.08
    Diluted EPS1.311.292.07
    Public Share Holding
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

