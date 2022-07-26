Shoppers Stop Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.44 crore, up 362.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 948.44 crore in June 2022 up 362.14% from Rs. 205.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in June 2022 up 121.77% from Rs. 104.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2022 up 15461.11% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.59 in June 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 550.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.24% returns over the last 6 months and 121.67% over the last 12 months.