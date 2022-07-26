English
    Shoppers Stop Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.44 crore, up 362.14% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

    Net Sales at Rs 948.44 crore in June 2022 up 362.14% from Rs. 205.23 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in June 2022 up 121.77% from Rs. 104.89 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.06 crore in June 2022 up 15461.11% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

    Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.59 in June 2021.

    Shoppers Stop shares closed at 550.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.24% returns over the last 6 months and 121.67% over the last 12 months.

    Shoppers Stop
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations948.44713.34205.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations948.44713.34205.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods665.07412.86131.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-120.5612.10-7.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.8875.4064.00
    Depreciation84.5692.7289.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.55136.7480.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.94-16.48-152.34
    Other Income5.5621.3964.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.504.91-88.07
    Interest51.1352.8151.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.37-47.90-139.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.37-47.90-139.45
    Tax9.54-32.90-34.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.83-15.00-104.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.83-15.00-104.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.85--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.83-15.85-104.89
    Equity Share Capital54.7654.7654.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.08-1.45-9.59
    Diluted EPS2.07-1.44-9.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.08-1.45-9.59
    Diluted EPS2.07-1.44-9.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
