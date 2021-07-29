Shoppers Stop Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 205.23 crore, up 269.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.23 crore in June 2021 up 269.45% from Rs. 55.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.89 crore in June 2021 up 12.77% from Rs. 120.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 242.20 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.70% returns over the last 6 months and 70.20% over the last 12 months.