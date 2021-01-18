Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 715.97 crore, down 29.74% Y-o-Y
January 18, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:
Net Sales at Rs 715.97 crore in December 2020 down 29.74% from Rs. 1,018.99 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2020 down 285.71% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.65 crore in December 2020 down 40.09% from Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2019.
Shoppers Stop shares closed at 206.70 on January 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.08% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.
|Shoppers Stop
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|715.97
|296.98
|1,018.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|715.97
|296.98
|1,018.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|393.51
|-37.10
|665.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.95
|237.36
|-84.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.85
|56.48
|87.87
|Depreciation
|101.79
|95.74
|96.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.49
|78.39
|149.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.62
|-133.89
|103.71
|Other Income
|30.48
|63.49
|6.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.86
|-70.40
|110.25
|Interest
|54.19
|61.49
|48.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.33
|-131.89
|61.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.33
|-131.89
|61.63
|Tax
|-7.22
|-34.19
|68.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.11
|-97.70
|-6.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.11
|-97.70
|-6.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.11
|-97.70
|-6.51
|Equity Share Capital
|54.69
|44.00
|44.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-11.10
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-11.10
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-11.10
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-11.10
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited