Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 715.97 crore, down 29.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 715.97 crore in December 2020 down 29.74% from Rs. 1,018.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2020 down 285.71% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.65 crore in December 2020 down 40.09% from Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2019.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 206.70 on January 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.08% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.