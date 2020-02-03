Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.99 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,018.99 crore in December 2019 down 0.57% from Rs. 1,024.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2019 down 115.63% from Rs. 41.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2019 up 109.88% from Rs. 98.34 crore in December 2018.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 412.25 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.83% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.