Realty firm Shobha Ltd has reported a 42.17 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 46 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose over 32 percent to Rs 789.2 crore during January-March quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 601.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses, however, remained higher at Rs 698.5 crore as against Rs 525.6 crore.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the 2017-18.

The company's scrip closed at Rs 529.85 apiece on May 18 on the BSE.