App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
| Source: PTI

Shobha Q4 net profit surges 42% to Rs 65 cr

Total revenue rose over 32 percent to Rs 789.2 crore during January-March quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 601.3 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm Shobha Ltd has reported a 42.17 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 46 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose over 32 percent to Rs 789.2 crore during January-March quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 601.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses, however, remained higher at Rs 698.5 crore as against Rs 525.6 crore.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the 2017-18.

The company's scrip closed at Rs 529.85 apiece on May 18 on the BSE.

tags #earnings #Real Estate #Results #Shobha

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.