Shivom Investme Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 246.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 246.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Shivom Investme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.56 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.69% returns over the last 12 months.