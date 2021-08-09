Shivom Investme Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 90.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 90.98% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 99.15% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 99.37% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

Shivom Investme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.54 on August 06, 2021 (BSE)