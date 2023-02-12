Shivom Investme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.