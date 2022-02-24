Shivom Investme Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 45.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 45.84% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 122.4% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Shivom Investme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2020.

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.69 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)