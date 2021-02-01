Shivom Investme Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 81.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2020 down 81.94% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 108.63% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 106.47% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.53 on January 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given -69.54% returns over the last 12 months.