English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivkamal Impex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivkamal Impex Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 16.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 169.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Shivkamal Impex Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.090.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.090.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.050.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.050.03
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.050.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.050.03
    Tax0.000.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.040.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.040.02
    Equity Share Capital1.011.011.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.350.21
    Diluted EPS-0.150.350.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.350.21
    Diluted EPS-0.150.350.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivkamal Impex #Shivkamal Impex Limited
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am