Shivkamal Impex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 16.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 169.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.