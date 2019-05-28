Shivkamal Impex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 6.34% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 10.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2018.