Shivkamal Impex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 16.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 21.9% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.