Shivkamal Impex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2021.