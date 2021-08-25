Shivkamal Impex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 5.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 15.12% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2020.