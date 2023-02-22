Shivkamal Impex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 4.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.