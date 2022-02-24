Shivkamal Impex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 11.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 11.61% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 5.68% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.