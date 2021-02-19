Shivkamal Impex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 26.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 32.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Shivkamal Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.