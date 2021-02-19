Shivkamal Impex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivkamal Impex Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 26.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 32.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.
Shivkamal Impex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.
|Shivkamal Impex Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.09
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.09
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.47
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.47
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.47
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.47
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited