Shivansh Finser Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 112.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in June 2019 up 112.78% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 up 219.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 up 311.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Shivansh Finser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2018.

Shivansh Finser shares closed at 2.73 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)