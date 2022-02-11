Shivansh Finser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 74.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 74.6% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 46.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Shivansh Finser shares closed at 8.93 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)