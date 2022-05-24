Shivamshree Bus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 34.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 1722.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Shivamshree Bus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Shivamshree Bus shares closed at 0.48 on October 22, 2018 (BSE)