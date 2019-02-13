Shivamshree Bus Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 1224.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 1224.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 54.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Shivamshree Bus shares closed at 0.48 on October 22, 2018 (BSE)