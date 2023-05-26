Shivam Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.44 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.44 crore in March 2023 up 3.3% from Rs. 111.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 down 707.56% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2023 down 51.05% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 25.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -13.87% over the last 12 months.