English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivam Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.44 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.44 crore in March 2023 up 3.3% from Rs. 111.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 down 707.56% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2023 down 51.05% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.

    Shivam Auto shares closed at 25.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -13.87% over the last 12 months.

    Shivam Autotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.44103.13111.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.44103.13111.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.3338.7541.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.246.82--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.74-0.183.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3814.539.85
    Depreciation8.558.859.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.3834.1035.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.820.2612.15
    Other Income0.280.501.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.100.7614.06
    Interest12.2712.0812.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.17-11.331.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.17-11.331.82
    Tax1.88----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.06-11.331.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.06-11.331.82
    Equity Share Capital24.4424.4424.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.01-1.030.17
    Diluted EPS-1.01-1.030.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.01-1.030.17
    Diluted EPS-1.01-1.030.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:52 pm