Shivam Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.44 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.44 crore in March 2023 up 3.3% from Rs. 111.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 down 707.56% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2023 down 51.05% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.
Shivam Auto shares closed at 25.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -13.87% over the last 12 months.
|Shivam Autotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.44
|103.13
|111.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.44
|103.13
|111.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.33
|38.75
|41.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.24
|6.82
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.74
|-0.18
|3.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.38
|14.53
|9.85
|Depreciation
|8.55
|8.85
|9.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.38
|34.10
|35.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.82
|0.26
|12.15
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.50
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.10
|0.76
|14.06
|Interest
|12.27
|12.08
|12.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.17
|-11.33
|1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.17
|-11.33
|1.82
|Tax
|1.88
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.06
|-11.33
|1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.06
|-11.33
|1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|24.44
|24.44
|24.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-1.03
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-1.03
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-1.03
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-1.03
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited